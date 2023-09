September 09, 2023 12:23 pm | Updated 12:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

T.N. Heath Minister Ma. Subramanian on Friday inaugurated a park along MRTS flyover in Velachery in Chennai.

According to a press release, the park has walkways, fountains and paintings. Mr. Subramanian also inaugurated a pumping station in Srinivasa Nagar.