T.N. Health Minister inaugurates Institute of Robotics Surgery at MIOT Hospitals

Published - November 15, 2024 05:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

Robotic surgery is known to make keyhole procedures safer and more precise, reducing complications, lowering healthcare costs, and enabling faster recovery times compared to traditional laparoscopy

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian inaugurates the Da Vinci Xi Robotic Surgical System, along with Prithvi Mohandas, MD of MIOT Hospitals, at the MIOT Institute of Robotics Surgery, on Friday | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Friday (November 15, 2024) inaugurated the MIOT Institute of Robotic Surgery at MIOT Hospitals in Chennai.

The Minister toured the hospital’s operation theatre complex and experienced the Da Vinci Xi Robotic Surgical System, along with Prithvi Mohandas, Managing Director of MIOT Hospitals.

Following the launch, MIOT doctors — Senthil Kumar Ravichander, Director of Surgical Oncology, R. Manikandan, Director, Department of Urology, MIOT International, and Perungo T., Surgeon, Department of Bariatric, Metabolic, Robotic & GI Surgery — explained that robotic surgery is particularly effective for complex procedures that involve hard-to-reach areas or carry a high risk of damaging surrounding tissues. It is valuable for life-threatening surgeries, where precision and safety are of utmost importance, they said.

Robotic surgery is known to make keyhole procedures safer and more precise, reducing complications, lowering healthcare costs, and enabling faster recovery times compared to traditional laparoscopy, the doctors said. The robotic surgical system consists of a surgeon’s console, a patient cart, and a vision cart, with the surgeon controlling the robotic arms through hand controls and foot pedals from the console.

The system is said to offer a 10-times magnified 3D view, which allows surgeons to distinguish between normal and cancerous tissue. This precision ensures accurate dissection, minimising damage to surrounding organs and ensuring complete tumour removal.

So far, three successful surgeries have been performed using the Da Vinci system at MIOT, with doctors recommending robotic surgery for gastrointestinal, oncology, and urological procedures.

