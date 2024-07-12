T.N. Health Minister discusses with World Bank officials plan to boost health infrastructure

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Wednesday met with a team of World Bank officials in the U.S. to discuss funding sources and action plans for improving health infrastructure in the State.

The Minister, while speaking at the meeting, said the World Bank has supported the Tamil Nadu Health System Reform Project of $287 million. “We have implemented this five-year project to improve healthcare with the support of the World Bank. We have also got a good rating from the World Bank for effective implementation of the project,” he said.

He noted that Tamil Nadu is known for its remarkable track record of excelling in healthcare delivery through its impressive achievements in the health sector. “The State has a rich history of pioneering public health initiatives through its dynamic public health system started way back in 1923,” he said. Transparent medical services recruitment system, model drug procurement and distribution system, advanced secondary and tertiary care and a number of pioneering and innovative schemes were among the reasons for the State’s success in healthcare, he added.

The team of World Bank officials included Martin Raiser, Regional Vice President, South Asia; Mamta Murthi, Vice President, Human Development; Ilango Patchamuthu, Director, Strategy and Operations, South Asia; Nicole Klingen, South Asia Regional Director for Human Development and Juan Pablo Uribe, Global Director for Health, Nutrition, and Population. Gagandeep Singh Bedi, former Health Secretary, was also present.

