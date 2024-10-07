GIFT a SubscriptionGift
T.N. Health Dept. gets award for ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ scheme

Published - October 07, 2024 08:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Health Minister Ma. Subramanian handing over a medical kit to a beneficiary of ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ scheme. File

Tamil Nadu’s Health and Family Welfare Department has bagged the ‘UN Interagency Task Force Awards (UNIATF) for 2024’ under the category of Ministries of Health for its flagship scheme, ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’.

In a press release issued on Monday, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said the award was “in recognition for the outstanding work on Non Communicable Diseases (NCD) including leveraging on innovation and technology”. According to the announcement for the UNIATF-2024, “the Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Tamil Nadu, has been endowed for their innovative programme, ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’, which delivers comprehensive home-based healthcare services, significantly improving access, treatment and follow-up for vulnerable populations, and strengthening the health system for NCDs across all levels of care”.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, in a post on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), said that with over 1.80 crore beneficiaries, this game-changing initiative is transforming lives by delivering essential healthcare services directly to the people’s doorsteps. The award was a testament to the scheme’s profound impact, he said, and congratulated the Minister and Health department, secretary, doctors, nurses and staff for the efforts.

Mr. Subramanian said the award was a major validation for MTM. This was an encouragement to take forward the programme and expand it into the realms of crucial challenges such as achieving better control rate for common NCDs and effective management of complications arising due to NCDs, he added.

The UNIATF 2024 is a group of UN agencies that have come together to address NCD-related areas to recognise the outstanding work on NCDs and mental health. Every year, the task force calls for nominations for awards under various categories such as Ministries of Health, ministries and government agencies outside health, and NGOs, academia, foundations.

The Health Department was among a total of 14 organisations across the world that were honoured with the task force awards announced at a meeting during the 79th UN General Assembly in New York on September 25.

