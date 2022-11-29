T.N. has responded to Centre’s queries on NEET exemption Bill, says Health Minister

November 29, 2022 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said on Monday that the State government had immediately responded to certain questions raised by the Union Ministry of Health and the Union Ministry of Education on the Bill seeking to exempt the State from NEET-based medical admissions.

Responding to a question on the status of the Bill, he told reporters here, “The anti-NEET Bill was sent to the President, who forwarded it to the Ministries of Education, Home Affairs and Health. The Ministries of Health and Education raised certain queries to which the State government immediately sent the replies. We are hoping that the President will give assent to the Bill.”

Adverting to another issue, he said there were baseless charges of negligence against government doctors and hospitals. Noting that there was a tendency to blame government doctors and hospitals, he said, “Nearly six lakh persons benefit from government hospitals every day. There were nearly 60,000-70,000 in-patients. Nearly 10,000 surgeries are performed a day.”

With China reporting a high number of COVID-19 cases, the Minister said the authorities will check with the Union Health Ministry whether there were plans to impose restrictions on travellers from China.