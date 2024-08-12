T.N. has highest number of Ramsar sites; more will be developed, says expert

Tamil Nadu currently has the highest number of Ramsar sites in the country at 16 and it aims to develop 50 more sites, said R. Prasannavenkatesh, Climate Change Expert, Tamil Nadu Green Climate Company, in Chennai on Monday. A Ramsar site is a wetland site designated to be of international importance under the Ramsar Convention, also known as the Convention on Wetlands.

Speaking at a conference on Women and Workers in Energy Transition: Just and Sustainable Future for All, he said, “Under the Green Tamil Nadu Mission we aim to increase the green cover from 23% to 33%. Apart from this, a major objective of the vision is also to create 100 wetlands.” The consultation was organised by Friedrich Ebert Stiftung, Sustainable Design Research Consortium, Madras School of Social Work and Sprouts.

“There is a huge gap in capacity building and skilling in the energy transition area, particularly in the rooftop solar power plants, as large solar power plants have the contractor or someone who is well versed in this area,” said R. Harikumar, Director of Energy Management Centre Kerala.

Talking about the need for a gender intentionality approach, Mithila Nikore, consultant (Transport), The World Bank, said: “This means that we collect the gender disaggregate data at a micro and macro level and also employ a monitoring approach to discern where the women force are participating in sectors and where they are falling behind as we under take the green transition.”

