T.N. has highest number of inscriptions compared to any other State: Minister

March 10, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu has the highest number of over one lakh inscriptions dating back to the 6th century BCE down to the Vijayanagar Empire than compared to any other State, Minister for Industries, Tamil Official Language, Tamil Culture and Department of Archaeology Thangam Thennarasu said here on Friday.

The Minister was speaking at an international seminar on ‘Recent advances in archaeological investigations of south India’ organised by the Department of Archaeology and Roja Muthiah Library in commemoration of epigraphist Iravatham Mahadevan.

Mr. Thennarasu said a great amount of effort was made to publish the inscriptions. Several volumes had been published in this regard and the publications of other volumes were still in progress, he said.

“The State government has been taking all efforts to reconstruct our past based on reliable data supported by scientific analysis. Recent archaeological explorations undertaken as part of the Neolithic project brought about several Neolithic settlements and grinding grooves used for the preparation of Neolithic tools. One among them is the Boothinatham site near Dharmapuri and we are going to initiate excavation shortly, hoping to get some much needed evidence on the cultural transformation from hunter-gatherer to food producer,” the Minister said.

The documentation of more than 100 rock art sites had been completed and the remaining ones would be documented in near future, he added.

K. Rajan, academic and research advisor, Department of Archaeology, said there was a plan to document the entire graffiti-bearing potsherds and the Tamil-Brahmi potsherds. “So far, we have documented more than 3,000 graffiti-bearing potsherds and the list is growing by the day. We are expecting to cross 5,000 specimens. The documentation may give a new direction to decipher graffiti and the Indus script,” he said.

There was evidence of paddy cultivation being taken up in Adichanallur, Sivakalai, Porunthal and Konthagai in as early as 1155 BCE. The presence of Tamil-Brahmi inscribed potsherds in capital cities, port towns, trade centres and remote villages demonstrated the existence of a literate society, he said.

