T.N. has drug stock worth ₹240 crore, says Health Minister 

November 15, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC) has issued purchase orders worth ₹402.71 crore for various medicines this financial year, of which drugs worth ₹326.92 crore have been received. After distribution to all hospitals, the State has ₹240.99-crore worth of medicines in stock, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said on Tuesday.

Responding to the charges made by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on shortage of medicines at government hospitals, he said that every year, the TNMSC procured 313 essential drugs, 234 surgical and suture items, 326 special medicines and seven blood-related drugs. There were 32 warehouses in the State, and work on construction of warehouses in the remaining districts, at a cost of ₹30 crore, was in progress, he added.

Shortly after inaugurating new buildings in Tiruvallur district, the Minister told reporters that Mr. Palaniswami continued to complain of drug shortages and had raised a similar charge a few months ago.

The Health Department had received 549 National Quality Assurance Standards certificates in the last 10 years. Of these, 310 were awarded in the last year alone, he said, adding: “The Union government has recognised the State Health Department’s activities.”

He further said that under the Labour Room Quality Improvement initiative (LaQshya), the department had received 79 certificates in six years, and 45 of them were received this year alone.

The Minister said he was ready to debate with Mr. Palaniswami or his representative on such issues. “He can show us which government medical college hospital or district headquarters hospital is facing a shortage of medicines. I will go along with him. If that is the case, we will accept and rectify it,” he added.