T.N. has 64.28 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines: Health Minister

Ma. Subramanian urges people to come forward for inoculation

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said on Wednesday that Tamil Nadu has 64,28,420 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and urged people to come forward and get themselves vaccinated.

“In Tamil Nadu, 95.24% of the persons have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine... The second dose coverage is 87.28%,” he told reporters on the sidelines of an event at Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital.

As on date, 32,94,487 persons were yet to take the first dose, while 1,00,17,400 persons were yet to take the second dose. In total, 1,33,11,887 persons should be vaccinated, he said.

The Minister earlier said the Union government had permitted 100 MBBS seats at Tiruvallur Government Medical College this year, and steps would be taken to get the approval for the full strength of 150 seats, a press release said.

He inaugurated a 10-kl liquid oxygen tank at Tiruvallur Government Hospital. It was set up at a cost of ₹75 lakh under a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. At the Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital, he inaugurated a daycare centre for children at a cost of ₹15 lakh through another CSR initiative.

He said there were 36 government medical colleges and 34 private medical colleges, but none of them had such a daycare centre for children. There were 490 doctors and nurses, 150 cleanliness workers and 640 employees at Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital. The staff would be able to leave their children at the centre and work, he added. Minister for Dairy Development S.M. Nasar and Health Secretary P. Senthilkumar were present.