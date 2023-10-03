T.N. grants over ₹1 crore to district officers for TB drug procurement

October 03, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu has empowered its district tuberculosis officers to procure TB drugs, which are unavailable through Central government supply, locally through medical shops. The State TB office, through the National Health Mission (NHM), Tamil Nadu, has granted over ₹1 crore to the officers towards purchase of both medicines for treating drug-sensitive TB and drug-resistant TB.

There have been widespread reports on TB drug stockouts across the country. Many turned to social media to raise that drugs were out of stock. The Centre has since dubbed such reports as “false, misleading and motivated”.

Tamil Nadu, anticipating such a situation, had started to take steps two months ago.

“At a given point in time, we have 50,000 to 60,000 patients with TB in the State. We are taking stock of the drug situation every week. Currently, we have drug stock for two months, and can manage till then,” a health official said.

The State government has empowered district TB officers to procure drugs locally through medical shops. Drugs that are not available through Central government supply are being procured through this arrangement. The funds have been distributed to the officers. Besides this, the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation is also procuring the required TB drugs, the official added.

Both drugs for treating drug-sensitive TB and drug-resistant TB are required, with the demand being more for the latter including in the private sector. “We are keeping a close watch on the private sector as well. We are inquiring with large hospitals that have registered TB patients on the available drug stock,” the official said.