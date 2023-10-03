HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. grants over ₹1 crore to district officers for TB drug procurement

The State is monitoring drug stock and procuring drugs for both drug-sensitive and drug-resistant TB

October 03, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image

Representational image

Tamil Nadu has empowered its district tuberculosis officers to procure TB drugs, which are unavailable through Central government supply, locally through medical shops. The State TB office, through the National Health Mission (NHM), Tamil Nadu, has granted over ₹1 crore to the officers towards purchase of both medicines for treating drug-sensitive TB and drug-resistant TB.

There have been widespread reports on TB drug stockouts across the country. Many turned to social media to raise that drugs were out of stock. The Centre has since dubbed such reports as “false, misleading and motivated”.

Tamil Nadu, anticipating such a situation, had started to take steps two months ago.

“At a given point in time, we have 50,000 to 60,000 patients with TB in the State. We are taking stock of the drug situation every week. Currently, we have drug stock for two months, and can manage till then,” a health official said.

The State government has empowered district TB officers to procure drugs locally through medical shops. Drugs that are not available through Central government supply are being procured through this arrangement. The funds have been distributed to the officers. Besides this, the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation is also procuring the required TB drugs, the official added.

Both drugs for treating drug-sensitive TB and drug-resistant TB are required, with the demand being more for the latter including in the private sector. “We are keeping a close watch on the private sector as well. We are inquiring with large hospitals that have registered TB patients on the available drug stock,” the official said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.