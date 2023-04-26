ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. govt to consult legal experts on CAG report findings exposing irregularities in various departments during AIADMK rule: Health Minister

April 26, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK government, due to its administrative incompetence and malpractices, had caused huge financial losses that had been exposed by the CAG report with evidence, said Ma. Subramanian

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Tuesday said that the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has exposed irregularities in various departments during the AIADMK rule and the State government will consult legal experts to analyse the financial losses, unnecessary expenditure and corruption pointed out in the report to arrive at a decision.

The Minister said that the CAG report had pointed out lapses in a number of departments, including School Education, Rural Development, Highways and Public Works department. The AIADMK government, due to its administrative incompetence and malpractices, had caused huge financial losses that had been exposed by the CAG report with evidence, he told reporters.

The report, he said, was a proof of the many irregularities that took place in several departments during the AIADMK regime from 2016 to 2021.

He said that the report has brought out corruptive practices in several departments, particularly those helmed by former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami. “There has been large-scale irregularities in the Public Works and Highways departments,” he said, alleging that basic rules of awarding tenders were violated.

Referring to the Highways department, he said the government machinery was misused to such an extent that bidding was done using computers of government officials. From 2019 to 2021, 57 computers of officials of the Highways department were used by 87 contractors to submit bids. During 2019-2021, for the 907 tenders, it was found that two to four bids were submitted for each tender from the same IP address, he said.

Mr. Subramanian also referred to lapses in the Rural Development department. From 2016 to 2021, the Union government had sanctioned construction of 5.09 lakh houses under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana’ in the State. But only 2.80 lakh houses were constructed. The houses, he said, were allotted to ineligible beneficiaries. The report has pointed out that persons belonging to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities who should have benefitted under the scheme were not identified appropriately.

