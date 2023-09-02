ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. govt. sanctions funds for yellow fever vaccines for 2023-2024

September 02, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

Yellow fever vaccination is available on all Tuesdays and Fridays at the institute’s International Vaccination Centre regardless of government holidays

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Public Health (DPH) and Preventive Medicine has sanctioned ₹10 lakh to the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research, Guindy, for the procurement of yellow fever vaccines for 2023-2024.

The fund was sanctioned from the State fund allotted for the financial year 2023-2024, the DPH said in an order.

Yellow fever vaccination is available on all Tuesdays and Fridays at the institute’s International Vaccination Centre regardless of government holidays. Appointments can be made online at www.kipmr.org.in. or by reporting directly after 9:30 a.m. For any queries, email: ivcatking@gmail.com or call 044 22500592.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US