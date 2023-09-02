HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. govt. sanctions funds for yellow fever vaccines for 2023-2024

Yellow fever vaccination is available on all Tuesdays and Fridays at the institute’s International Vaccination Centre regardless of government holidays

September 02, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Public Health (DPH) and Preventive Medicine has sanctioned ₹10 lakh to the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research, Guindy, for the procurement of yellow fever vaccines for 2023-2024.

The fund was sanctioned from the State fund allotted for the financial year 2023-2024, the DPH said in an order.

Yellow fever vaccination is available on all Tuesdays and Fridays at the institute’s International Vaccination Centre regardless of government holidays. Appointments can be made online at www.kipmr.org.in. or by reporting directly after 9:30 a.m. For any queries, email: ivcatking@gmail.com or call 044 22500592.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.