T.N. govt. sanctions funds for yellow fever vaccines for 2023-2024

September 02, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Directorate of Public Health (DPH) and Preventive Medicine has sanctioned ₹10 lakh to the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research, Guindy, for the procurement of yellow fever vaccines for 2023-2024.

The fund was sanctioned from the State fund allotted for the financial year 2023-2024, the DPH said in an order.

Yellow fever vaccination is available on all Tuesdays and Fridays at the institute’s International Vaccination Centre regardless of government holidays. Appointments can be made online at www.kipmr.org.in. or by reporting directly after 9:30 a.m. For any queries, email: ivcatking@gmail.com or call 044 22500592.