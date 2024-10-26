T.N. govt. is in the process of finalising State Climate Action Plan, says Environment Secretary

The Tamil Nadu government is in the process of finalising the State Climate Action Plan, which will have a positive impact across sectors, said P. Senthil Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Departments of Environment, Climate Change, and Forests on Saturday.

Speaking at the launch of ‘Carbon Zero Challenge Grand Expo 4.0’ at the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M), Mr. Kumar stressed the importance of adapting agricultural practices and conserving water in response to rising temperatures. He suggested that start-ups could use the greenhouse gas inventory compiled by the State government to help bring down emissions.

The event, inaugurated by Mr. Kumar, Nagaraj Prakasam, advisor, partner at Acumen Fund, angel investor and co-founder of Nativelead Foundation, and Nimal Raghavan, water conservationist, has 22 start-ups showcasing innovative and sustainable solutions to issues such as waste management and water treatment. The three-day event will feature games, quizzes, and discussions to align youth with sustainable practices and sustainable development goals by 2030.

Professor Inudmathi Nambi, Department of Civil Engineering at IIT-M, stressed the importance of integrating social responsibility into future career choices, urging participants to consider sustainable development goals as they plan their paths. She pointed out that innovation in waste management and water treatment was crucial, and young people should lead these efforts, rather than relying solely on the industry.