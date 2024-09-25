ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. govt employees, pensioners and CGHS beneficiaries can avail treatment at KCSSH

Published - September 25, 2024 08:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital

Employees and pensioners of Tamil Nadu government can avail of cashless treatment at the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital (KCSSH), Guindy. Additionally, a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed empaneling KCSSH under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) to enable CGHS beneficiaries to avail the medical facilities at the hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said that work to empanel government medical college hospitals under the Tamil Nadu government’s New Health Insurance Scheme for employees and pensioners is in progress, and KCSSH is the first hospital to be brought under the scheme.

“Employees and pensioners of the TN government can avail of free treatment at KCSSH. In addition, a MoU has been signed (between CGHS and KCSSH) to enable Members of Parliament, judges and Union government employees and pensioners to utilise the services of the hospital under CGHS,” he said on Wednesday.

The Minister said that KCSSH was awarded the gold rating by the Indian Green Building Council-Healthcare Facilities. He said that KCSSH, which was inaugurated in June 2023, has treated a total of 3,37,275 outpatients and 1,02,497 in-patients so far. A total of 3,881 surgeries were performed. Every day, the hospital received 1,300 to 1,500 outpatients.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On the occasion, three battery-operated vehicles were brought to use at KCSSH through CSR funding of ₹13 lakh.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US