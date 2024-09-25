GIFT a SubscriptionGift
T.N. govt employees, pensioners and CGHS beneficiaries can avail treatment at KCSSH

Published - September 25, 2024 08:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital

Employees and pensioners of Tamil Nadu government can avail of cashless treatment at the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital (KCSSH), Guindy. Additionally, a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed empaneling KCSSH under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) to enable CGHS beneficiaries to avail the medical facilities at the hospital.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said that work to empanel government medical college hospitals under the Tamil Nadu government’s New Health Insurance Scheme for employees and pensioners is in progress, and KCSSH is the first hospital to be brought under the scheme.

“Employees and pensioners of the TN government can avail of free treatment at KCSSH. In addition, a MoU has been signed (between CGHS and KCSSH) to enable Members of Parliament, judges and Union government employees and pensioners to utilise the services of the hospital under CGHS,” he said on Wednesday.

The Minister said that KCSSH was awarded the gold rating by the Indian Green Building Council-Healthcare Facilities. He said that KCSSH, which was inaugurated in June 2023, has treated a total of 3,37,275 outpatients and 1,02,497 in-patients so far. A total of 3,881 surgeries were performed. Every day, the hospital received 1,300 to 1,500 outpatients.

On the occasion, three battery-operated vehicles were brought to use at KCSSH through CSR funding of ₹13 lakh.

