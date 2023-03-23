T.N. govt. doctors observe fast demanding implementation of G.O. on allowances

March 23, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

Members of the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association (TNGDA) observed a token fast on Thursday demanding implementation of Government Order (G.O.) 293 that grants allowances to doctors.

State-level and district-level office-bearers of the association took part in the protest for which the Indian Medical Association, Tamil Nadu State Branch, extended its support.

In a press release, association president K. Senthil and general secretary N. Ravishankar pointed out that they were raising the need for pay increase for government doctors since 2017. A high-level committee formed by the State government had suggested an incentives package for government doctors.

The Chief Minister issued the Government Order 293 for payment of incentives totalling around ₹200 crore a year, within one month of assuming office on June 18, 2021. But the G.O. has not been implemented so far. A few doctors with vested interest had obstructed the implementation of the G.O., Mr. Senthil and Mr. Ravishankar alleged.

The individual notional loss to government doctors ranged from ₹75,000 to ₹4 lakh due to non-implementation of the G.O., they said.

“We kept demanding advancement of promotions as per Government Order 354 but the State government did not accept our demands. Instead, the government offered us G.O. 293. We are demanding implementation of this order as doctors should get the maximum benefits,” Dr. Senthil said.

If the G.O. 293 was not implemented, the association would boycott outpatient services on March 29. After this, the government doctors would go on one-day casual leave as a sign of protest on April 5.