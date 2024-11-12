ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. govt. circular declares November 14-20 as Children’s Week

Published - November 12, 2024 08:12 pm IST - Chennai

As November 14 is celebrated as National Children’s Day and November 20 as World Children’s Day across the world, the Social Welfare Department requests all Anganwadis in Tamil Nadu to organise events to celebrate the week

The Hindu Bureau

The Social Welfare Department issued a circular on Tuesday to observe the period between November 14 and 20 as Children’s Week. As November 14 is celebrated as National Children’s Day and November 20 as World Children’s Day across the world, the department requested all Anganwadis in the State to organise events to celebrate the week. It also requested them to highlight the importance of the first 1,000 days after birth and the need to ensure proper nutrition for children. The District Child Protection Units should work with local bodies to organise events to promote children rights and protection, the circular added.

