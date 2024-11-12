 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. govt. circular declares November 14-20 as Children’s Week

As November 14 is celebrated as National Children’s Day and November 20 as World Children’s Day across the world, the Social Welfare Department requests all Anganwadis in Tamil Nadu to organise events to celebrate the week

Published - November 12, 2024 08:12 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Social Welfare Department issued a circular on Tuesday to observe the period between November 14 and 20 as Children’s Week. As November 14 is celebrated as National Children’s Day and November 20 as World Children’s Day across the world, the department requested all Anganwadis in the State to organise events to celebrate the week. It also requested them to highlight the importance of the first 1,000 days after birth and the need to ensure proper nutrition for children. The District Child Protection Units should work with local bodies to organise events to promote children rights and protection, the circular added.

Published - November 12, 2024 08:12 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.