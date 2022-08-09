Chennai

T.N. Governor to be chief guest for VIT convocation

VIT Chancellor Dr. G. Viswanathan and VIT Vice President Sankar Viswanathan calling on Governor R.N. Ravi at Raj Bhavan in Chennai. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Special Correspondent VELLORE August 09, 2022 21:19 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 21:19 IST

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi will deliver the convocation address at the 37th Annual Convocation of the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore, on August 18.

According to a press release, the VIT Chancellor G. Viswanathan would preside over the convocation. A total of 8,161 graduates (undergraduate and postgraduate), including 62 gold medallists and 215 research scholars who had completed their Ph.D, would receive their degrees this year.

Dr. Srivari Chandrasekhar, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India and the U.S. Consul General in Chennai Ms. Judith Ravin, will be the Guests of Honour. Dr. Sethuraman Panchanathan, Director, National Science Foundation, the U.S., will be conferred the Doctor of Philosophy (Honoris Causa) degree on the occasion.

In view of this, VIT Chancellor G. Viswanathan and VIT Vice President Mr. Sankar Viswanathan had called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan in Chennai, inviting him as the chief guest for the convocation, the release added.

