GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stalin leaves for Spain to bring in foreign investments to T.N.

January 28, 2024 12:48 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday left for Spain to take part in an investors’ meet to attract more foreign investments to the State.

The trip is scheduled for eight days, and he will return to Chennai on February 7. Addressing mediapersons at the Chennai airport, he said that several investors, firms and entrepreneurs are expected to take part in the investors’ meet.

He said he would brief the investors about the infrastructure, human resources and investment scenario in the State and point out that Tamil Nadu was the most conducive State in the country for investment. He further said that he would hold direct talks with leading companies, including ROCA and Gestamp, and investment agencies, such as Invest Spain, to generate revenue and employment opportunities.

He expressed confidence that the trip would help lure foreign investment from European countries. He recalled that memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were signed for investment to the tune of ₹7,442 crore and 17,000 jobs following his earlier trips to Singapore, Japan and the UAE. Industries such as Omron and Mitsubishi Motors have already started setting up their companies. Lulu Group has started its project in Coimbatore.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.