Stalin leaves for Spain to bring in foreign investments to T.N.

January 28, 2024 12:48 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday left for Spain to take part in an investors’ meet to attract more foreign investments to the State.

The trip is scheduled for eight days, and he will return to Chennai on February 7. Addressing mediapersons at the Chennai airport, he said that several investors, firms and entrepreneurs are expected to take part in the investors’ meet.

He said he would brief the investors about the infrastructure, human resources and investment scenario in the State and point out that Tamil Nadu was the most conducive State in the country for investment. He further said that he would hold direct talks with leading companies, including ROCA and Gestamp, and investment agencies, such as Invest Spain, to generate revenue and employment opportunities.

He expressed confidence that the trip would help lure foreign investment from European countries. He recalled that memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were signed for investment to the tune of ₹7,442 crore and 17,000 jobs following his earlier trips to Singapore, Japan and the UAE. Industries such as Omron and Mitsubishi Motors have already started setting up their companies. Lulu Group has started its project in Coimbatore.