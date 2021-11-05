TN Governor promulgates ordinance to establish Tambaram Municipal Corporation

Tambaram railway station. Photo: special arrangement

CHENNAI

05 November 2021 16:28 IST

This would help to upgrade civic infrastructure and optimise resources for effective delivery of services, the ordinance said

Tamil Nadu Governor has promulgated an ordinance to establish the Tambaram Municipal Corporation in Chennai. Tambaram City Municipal Corporation will include the municipalities of Pallavapuram, Pammal, Anakaputhur and Sembakkam and the town panchayats of Chitlapakkam, Madambakkam, Perungaluthur, Peerkangaranai and Tiruneermalai.

The ordinance said these municipalities and town panchayats located south of Chennai city were urbanising rapidly and they were contiguous. “Further, there is a need to upgrade the civic infrastructure such as street lights, water supply, sewerage, solid waste management and roads in these localities, in order to fulfil the aspirations of the people.”

Better administrative structure, human resources and integrated planning were required to address these issues. “Hence, consolidation of these local bodies into a single larger urban local body, namely, City Municipal Corporation is considered to be essential. Besides offering an appropriate administrative set up, it will help in optimising the resources for effective delivery of services to the general public.”

The ordinance also referred to an announcement made by Minister for Municipal Administration in the Assembly to form the Tambaram City Municipal Corporation.

“Accordingly, for the constitution and administration of Tambaram City Municipal Corporation, the government has decided to undertake a legislation adapting the provisions of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation Act, 1981 (Tamil Nadu Act 25 of 1981), with such modifications as are necessary,” it said.

A mayor, a council, a standing committee, a wards committee and a commissioner would be the municipal authorities of the Municipal Corporation. The Tamil Nadu District Municipalities Act, 1920 would cease to apply to the local area comprised within Tambaram with effect on and from the date of the commencement of the ordinance.

Until a new Special Officer was appointed by the government, the Special Officer of the municipality would be deemed to be the Special Officer of the corporation. The Special Officer would hold office until the day the first meeting of the council is held after ordinary elections to the corporation.

