Tamil Nadu Governor convenes meeting to discuss flood situation 

Calls up Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena as southern districts battle deluge 

December 18, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

S Vijay Kumar
S. Vijay Kumar
Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi. File.

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi. File. | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

Amidst the grim flood situation in four southern districts of Tamil Nadu, Governor R.N. Ravi has convened an emergency meeting of the heads of various Central government departments, including the defence forces and the National Disaster Response Force, at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday to discuss the relief and rescue operations. 

According to official sources, Mr. Ravi cancelled his trip to Varanasi, where he was scheduled to participate in the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, in view of the unprecedented rain and flooding in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and neighbouring districts. 

The  Governor called Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and took stock of the situation. He instructed Mr. Meena to ensure that all necessary measures are taken to reach the people stranded in floodwaters and move them to safer places.

The heads of the NDRF, the Army, the Navy, the Air Force, the Coast Guard, the Airports Authority of India, Southern Railway, the Postal Department and BSNL would take part in Tuesday’s meeting to come up with a comprehensive plan to help the flood-affected people, in coordination with the State government authorities, sources said. 

