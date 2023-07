July 05, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The State government has accorded administrative sanction of ₹621 crore for the construction of a four-lane wide, 3.2-km elevated corridor from Teynampet to Saidapet on Anna Salai. The corridor was announced in last year’s Budget in the Assembly. Around 2.37 lakh vehicles use the arterial road daily, and it takes over 16 minutes to cover the 3.2-km stretch due to heavy traffic. The work will be carried out through engineering procurement construction mode of contract.