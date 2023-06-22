ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. government plans to establish ‘zootorium’ at Vandalur’s Arignar Anna Zoological Park

June 22, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The project includes a 7D theatre and an interpretation complex aimed at providing an immersive learning experience for children, and will be implemented over three years at a total cost of ₹4.365 crore under the Tamil Nadu Innovation Initiatives

The Hindu Bureau

The 7D theatre will be developed at the old auditorium on the zoo premises alongside a museum and interpretation complex with interactive displays. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The Tamil Nadu Forest Department has proposed to establish a ‘zootorium’ at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur, comprising a 7D theatre and an interpretation complex aimed at providing an immersive learning experience for children.

A 7D theatre will be developed at the old auditorium on the zoo premises alongside a museum and interpretation complex with interactive displays to enable people to explore and experience wildlife in a novel way, said a Government Order issued on Thursday by Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary to the Departments of Environment, Climate Change and Forests.

The project hopes to create a sense of curiosity about wildlife and nature in young minds, the order said. The zootorium will be implemented over three years at a total cost of ₹4.365 crore under the Tamil Nadu Innovation Initiatives (TANII).

The order specifies that ₹3.76 crore has been allocated for 2023-2024 for the 7D theatre and a touch and throw projection board for digital interactions. In the subsequent two years, work will begin on other components such as a Virtual Reality tour, selfie booth, multi-user touch boards, information boards and cutouts.

