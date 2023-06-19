ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. government music university collaborates with Sri Ramachandra Institute to improve vocal health of singers

June 19, 2023 04:45 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

An MoU was signed between the two institutes on Monday, for a three-month certificate course that will involve students undergoing training at both institutions

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Music and Fine Arts University has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER) to improve the vocal health of singers.

In a three-month certificate course, students of audiology and speech language pathology of SRIHER and the music university will undergo training sessions both online and in each other’s institutions.

Uma Sekar, Vice Chancellor, SRIHER and S. Sowmya, Vice Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Music and Fine Arts University, signed the MoU on Monday.

“This initiative aims to empower music students with vital vocal health fitness knowledge, enhancing their performance capabilities and making them a vocal coach. Simultaneously, the course enables speech language pathology scholars to integrate the principles of vocology into vocal music, nurturing their artistic growth, specialising as singing voice experts,” said Prakash Boominathan, principal, Faculty of Audiology and Speech Language Pathology, SRIHER, in a press release.

