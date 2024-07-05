T.N. government mulls multiple metro rail route options to link Parandur airport

At a time when Chennai’s second airport planned at Parandur is being fast tracked, the State government recently held a high-level meeting to discuss the setting up of the Poonamallee-Parandur Metro Rail corridor.

When the Parandur airport proposed to be built at a cost of ₹32,704.92 crore was announced in 2022, environmental concerns aside, many felt it would be way too difficult for air passengers to commute since it is located in Kancheepuram district and the site is about 60 km away from the existing city airport. Subsequently, the State government decided to further expand the Chennai Metro Rail’s phase II project and provide a connectivity to the second airport site in Parandur. Sources said, the detailed feasibility report was approved by the State government and the preparation of the detailed project report is under way now.

“We are mulling multiple route options now. In the detailed feasibility report, the plan was to connect Poonamallee with Parandur. But now, we are also thinking if we can have a route from the existing Chennai airport metro station till Parandur or from Koyambedu to Parandur. Since the detailed project report is now being prepared by the consultant, they will be asked to study these routes and recommend the best option,” a source said.

The State government is certainly keen to build this corridor, but one of the most critical issues is mobilising funds for this project. “As such, the phase II project has not received any financial support from the Union government. The State government is only bearing the expenditure along with the loan and this has caused a lot of difficulties. This project too will be sent to the Union government with the hope that it can taken up on equity-sharing basis,” he said.

If the existing airport and the new airport are linked, then shuttling between the airports will be easier for travellers and transit passengers, once both the airports become simultaneously functional, sources said.