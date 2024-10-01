GIFT a SubscriptionGift
T.N. government launches three-month certificate course for home-based elderly care assistants

The course, which will be offered in the 36 government medical colleges in the State, will have a total intake of 975 candidates, says Health Minister Ma. Subramanian

Updated - October 01, 2024 10:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

On the occasion of the International Day for Older Persons on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, the Tamil Nadu government launched a three-month certificate course for “Home Based Elderly Care Support Assistant.” The course, which will be offered in the 36 government medical colleges in the State, will have a total intake of 975 candidates, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said in Chennai.

Shortly after launching the course at an event at the National Centre for Ageing (NCA), Guindy, the Minister said an announcement to start the new certificate programme was made during the Health Budget. Since there is a growing demand for care services for the elderly at their homes, the certificate programme is intended to address their needs. He added that while some admitted their elderly parents in home for the aged, some engaged assistants through private organisations to take care of them at home.

Nearly 10% to 13% of the elderly seek healthcare at government hospitals in the State, he said, adding that during the three-month programme, the candidates can take care of the elderly coming to government hospitals and get practical training.

A curriculum has been created for the course. At the NCA, 100 students will be admitted to the programme, Mr. Subramanian said, adding that he will be talking to deans of government medical colleges on launching the course. Candidates must have completed Class X or XII and should reside in the vicinity of the respective hospital where the course is being offered. If any resident in the vicinity needs an assistance to take care of the elderly, they can approach the institution after three months. He said there were 14.90 crore elderly people in the country. In Tamil Nadu, the elderly accounted for 13.7% of the total population.

Lok Sabha Member Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Director of Medical Education J. Sangumani, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital dean E. Theranirajan, and Director of NCA S. Deepa were among those present.

Published - October 01, 2024 10:45 pm IST

