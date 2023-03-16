HamberMenu
T.N. government has spent over ₹130 crore for ‘Innuyir Kappom’ scheme in the last 15 months

The initiative, which pays for road accident victims’ treatment for the first 48 hours, has been implemented in 683 hospitals – 235 in government and 448 in private sectors

March 16, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

In the last 15 months, nearly ₹132.52 crore has been spent for the ‘Innuyir Kappom - Nammai Kakkum 48’ scheme in the State. The number of persons who were covered under the scheme has crossed 1,50,000.

According to a press release, the scheme, which was rolled out on December 18, 2021, has been implemented in 683 hospitals – 235 in government and 448 in private sectors. Under the scheme, the State government funds up to ₹1 lakh towards the treatment of persons injured in a road accident for the first 48 hours.

The State government has spent a total of ₹132,52,81,250 for the scheme in the last 15 months. On Thursday, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian met one of the beneficiaries at a private medical college hospital. He was the 1,50,000 th beneficiary of the scheme.

