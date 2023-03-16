T.N. government has spent over ₹130 crore for ‘Innuyir Kappom’ scheme in the last 15 months

March 16, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

In the last 15 months, nearly ₹132.52 crore has been spent for the ‘Innuyir Kappom - Nammai Kakkum 48’ scheme in the State. The number of persons who were covered under the scheme has crossed 1,50,000.

According to a press release, the scheme, which was rolled out on December 18, 2021, has been implemented in 683 hospitals – 235 in government and 448 in private sectors. Under the scheme, the State government funds up to ₹1 lakh towards the treatment of persons injured in a road accident for the first 48 hours.

The State government has spent a total of ₹132,52,81,250 for the scheme in the last 15 months. On Thursday, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian met one of the beneficiaries at a private medical college hospital. He was the 1,50,000 th beneficiary of the scheme.