T.N. government forms anti-terrorism squad 

November 21, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government has issued an order to form an anti-terrorism squad (ATS) in the State.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had made an announcement in this regard during the Budget session of the Assembly on April 21. He had said that an ATS with 383 personnel would be formed at a cost of ₹57.51 crore to tackle terror activities.

Pursuant to the announcement, the Director General of Police/Head of Police Force sent a proposal for the formation of squad in the State, and requested to accord administrative and financial sanction to the tune of ₹60.12 crore. The government accepted his proposal and accorded sanction for creation of the ATS in the State, with the redeployment of 190 executive posts and creation of 193 executive posts and 36 posts in Ministerial service.

The ATS will function under the overall supervision of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Intelligence. It will have a State-wide jurisdiction and be declared as police stations for offences under specific Acts and sections of the Indian Penal Code as proposed by the DGP.

It shall also have powers to take independent legal action against any party in Tamil Nadu as per the DGP’s orders.