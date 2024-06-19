T.N. government employee falls from his bike in Chennai, battling for life

A 35-year-old government employee was admitted to the Government Royapettah Hospital on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, and is currently battling for his life.

A senior official of the Chennai City Traffic Police said Surendran was working as a sub-inspector in the T.N. Fisheries Department. He was returning home on his two-wheeler, when he lost control of his vehicle and fell down on East Coast Road (ECR) near Neelankarai on Tuesday night.

Surendran was rushed to a private hospital in Injambakkam and later taken to Royapettah. Police said Surendran had consumed liquor and was not wearing a helmet while riding his bike.