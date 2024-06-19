GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. government employee falls from his bike in Chennai, battling for life

Police said the 35-year-old was going home from work when he lost control of his vehicle and fell on ECR

Published - June 19, 2024 01:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old government employee was admitted to the Government Royapettah Hospital on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, and is currently battling for his life.

A senior official of the Chennai City Traffic Police said Surendran was working as a sub-inspector in the T.N. Fisheries Department. He was returning home on his two-wheeler, when he lost control of his vehicle and fell down on East Coast Road (ECR) near Neelankarai on Tuesday night.

Surendran was rushed to a private hospital in Injambakkam and later taken to Royapettah. Police said Surendran had consumed liquor and was not wearing a helmet while riding his bike.

Related Topics

Chennai / police / road accident

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.