T.N. government doctors’ associations arrive at a common ground, look forward to meeting with Finance Minister

September 19, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The government doctors’ associations in the State have arrived at a common ground with respect to their long standing pay and promotion-related demands. The Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association (TNGDA) and Federation of Government Doctors Associations (FOGDA) have come up with “common minimum demands” following which Health Minister Ma. Subramanian has promised to convene a meeting with the Finance Minister this week.

While proper implementation of Government Order 354 on Dynamic Assured Career Progression (DACP) and time-bound pay has been a long pending demand, implementation of Government Order 293 issued in 2021 that granted allowances for doctors turned into a bone of contention among the associations. To discuss the demands, a meeting was held with the Health Minister and Health Secretary on September 15. N. Ezhilan, Member of Legislative Assembly and Member of State Planning Commission took part in the meeting.

Representatives of TNGDA and FOGDA, comprising Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association (SDPGA), Democratic TNGDA, Tamil Nadu Medical Officers Association and Government All Doctors Association (GADA), also participated.

The associations passed a resolution seeking review of G.O. 354 with respect to promotions and DACP/time bound pay from the present 8, 15, 17 and 20 years that has been pending since 2017. Another resolution to implement G.O. 293 with proposed modifications was also passed -- to delete a sentence “there is no justification to advancement of DACP”, to remove categorisation of scarce and non-scarce specialities and to remove categorisation of difficult and non-difficult areas for MBBS doctors.

C. Sundaresan, president of GADA and convenor of FOGDA, said TNGDA and FOGDA arrived at a common agenda. “The Health Minister has said that a discussion will be held with the Finance Minister. The government has assured that at a policy level, compression of DACP will be taken up and we hope there will be some solution. We consider this a positive move,” he said.

K. Senthil, president of TNGDA, said they were hopeful of having a meeting with the Finance Minister. “We will discuss the further course of action after the meeting.”

A. Ramalingam, secretary of SDPGA, said, “During the meeting, we demanded immediate review of G.O. 354 and it was accepted in-principle. The G.O. issued in 2009 provided pay and promotion structure for 10,000 doctors then. It is now in a diluted form.”