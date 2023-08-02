HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. government approves proposal to buy additional trains for Chennai Metro’s phase I lines

A total of 28 six-coach rakes will be procured at a cost of ₹2,820.9 crore with the assistance of multilateral funding agencies to meet future demand owing to increasing patronage

August 02, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Metro Rail’s patronage has been rising rapidly of late, with July passenger numbers reaching 82.5 lakh.

Metro Rail’s patronage has been rising rapidly of late, with July passenger numbers reaching 82.5 lakh. | Photo Credit: File photo

The State government has approved the plan to buy 28 six-coach trains at a cost of ₹2,820.90 crore for Chennai Metro Rail’s phase I (including the extension) project to meet future demand owing to increasing patronage.

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) had recently done a study to assess the need for more trains in the currently- operational 54-km phase I (and its extension) stretch and submitted their report to the State government for approval.

On Wednesday, the Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Department of the State government, in a release, said this proposal would be posted for ‘external funding from multilateral funding agencies through the Government of India’.

CMRL has been operating train services for 19 hours every day, starting from 5 a.m. till midnight, and as of now, 45 trains have been pressed into service. “After assessing the additional rolling stock requirement for Metro Rail Phase-I network operations to cater to the future passenger demand in 2028, we decided to procure an additional 28 rakes of six-coach trains at an estimated cost of ₹2,820.9 crore with funding from multilateral funding agencies,” the release said.

Since Metro Rail’s patronage has been rising rapidly of late, with July passenger numbers reaching 82.5 lakh, CMRL wanted to prepare for the coming years and begin the process to procure more trains.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.