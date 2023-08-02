T.N. government approves proposal to buy additional trains for Chennai Metro’s phase I lines

August 02, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The State government has approved the plan to buy 28 six-coach trains at a cost of ₹2,820.90 crore for Chennai Metro Rail’s phase I (including the extension) project to meet future demand owing to increasing patronage.

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) had recently done a study to assess the need for more trains in the currently- operational 54-km phase I (and its extension) stretch and submitted their report to the State government for approval.

On Wednesday, the Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Department of the State government, in a release, said this proposal would be posted for ‘external funding from multilateral funding agencies through the Government of India’.

CMRL has been operating train services for 19 hours every day, starting from 5 a.m. till midnight, and as of now, 45 trains have been pressed into service. “After assessing the additional rolling stock requirement for Metro Rail Phase-I network operations to cater to the future passenger demand in 2028, we decided to procure an additional 28 rakes of six-coach trains at an estimated cost of ₹2,820.9 crore with funding from multilateral funding agencies,” the release said.

Since Metro Rail’s patronage has been rising rapidly of late, with July passenger numbers reaching 82.5 lakh, CMRL wanted to prepare for the coming years and begin the process to procure more trains.