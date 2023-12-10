ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. government allots ₹1.9 crore for cleaning government schools in cyclone-hit districts

December 10, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - Chennai

While Chennai, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur will get ₹50 lakh each, Kancheepuram district will get ₹40 lakh

The Hindu Bureau

The schools are scheduled to reopen on Monday after the cleaning works are completed. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday allocated ₹1.9 crore for cleaning and maintaining government schools in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur districts as they were affected by Cyclone Michaung. While Chennai, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur will get ₹50 lakh each, Kancheepuram district will get ₹40 lakh. The schools are scheduled to reopen on Monday after the cleaning works are completed and an inspection is undertaken by the department. A total of 17 nodal officers visited the schools in the four districts to check their status for reopening.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US