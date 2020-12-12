T.N. gets the lion’s share of foodgrains from the Centre

CHENNAI

12 December 2020 01:31 IST

FCI data show the State got 49.5 lakh tonnes between March and November

Tamil Nadu has bagged nearly one-third of foodgrains supplied by the Centre to southern States under various schemes to tackle the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, marking the highest allocation in the region.

Out of about 157 lakh tonnes of rice and wheat given to the south between March 25 and November 30, Tamil Nadu’s share accounted for 49.5 lakh tonnes, according to data compiled by the Food Corporation of India (FCI). Of this quantity, rice was 46.77 lakh tonnes and wheat, 2.75 lakh tonnes.

Apart from 22.97 lakh tonnes of rice through regular allocation under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), the State was provided with an additional allocation of 13.89 lakh tonnes free of cost under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) and 1.99 lakh tonnes for non-NFSA cardholders at the rate of ₹ 22 per kg.

Advertising

Advertising

Under the Open Market Sales Scheme (OMSS) under which rice is being sold by the FCI at ₹22.5 per kg, the State got 6.79 lakh tonnes. As regards stranded migrants, the quantity was 36,000 tonnes. In respect of wheat, the State got 2.75 lakh tonnes, of which 1.99 lakh tonnes was meant for NFSA beneficiaries and 39,000 tonnes under the PMGKAY.

As regards the supply of food grains to other southern States, Karnataka was given 36.41 lakh tonnes; Andhra Pradesh - 30.49 lakh tonnes: Telangana - 22.04 lakh tonnes and Kerala - 18.15 lakh tonnes, apart from Puducherry – 28,000 tonnes.

In view of rice being part of the main staple of food in other southern States too, the region including Tamil Nadu’s share was supplied with 148.6 lakh tonnes of rice during March 25-November 30.