T.N. gets gold medal for achieving TB free status in the Nilgiris

March 24, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presenting a medal and certificate to Shilpa Prabhakar Satish, mission director of National Health Mission, Tamil Nadu, on Friday for achieving TB free status in the Nilgiris district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu’s Health Department received a gold medal and certificate of appreciation from the Prime Minister for achieving Tuberculosis Free Status in the Nilgiris district.

With World Tuberculosis Day observed on March 24, an event - ‘One World Summit on Tuberculosis’ was held in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya participated.

On the occasion, Shilpa Prabhakar Satish, mission director of National Health Mission, Tamil Nadu, received the medal from the PM. The State also received recognition during the summit, with Tiruchi and Tiruvarur districts bagging gold medals, Madurai, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari, Tiruvannamalai and Karur receiving silver medals and Krishnagiri receiving the bronze medal for effective implementation of TB Free Status, according to a release.

