T.N. gets closer to malaria elimination goal; nil deaths from 2020 to Aug. ’24

Tamil Nadu is a step closer to eliminating malaria with 33 districts in the State recording zero indigenous cases in 2024.

The Chennai Corporation and four other districts are not far behind, with focused steps being taken to prevent fresh malaria cases. The State has been working towards eliminating malaria by 2030, adopting the national framework step by step from 2014, health officials say. Data from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine on incidence of malaria show that there were no deaths due to the disease from 2020 till August 2024.

Barring a small rise in 2023, the number of cases reported a year has been steadily declining in the State — from 891 cases in 2020, the number has dropped to 233 in 2024 (till August).

In fact, Chennai Corporation’s contribution to the total number of malaria cases in the State has dipped from 80% in 2020 to 45% in 2023; and 40% so far in 2024.

“Elimination means achieving zero indigenous cases with prevention of re-establishment in all 38 districts. We are now preparing the documentation to establish the low transmission of malaria,” T.S. Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, said.

The State has come a long way in keeping malaria under tabs. “Malaria was highly endemic in the previous decades. Almost 50,000 cases were reported every year during 1990 to 1998. Now, it has gradually declined to the zero indigenous phase,” Dr. Selvavinayagam said.

Intensive active and passive fever surveillance, prompt radical treatment with follow up of all positive cases, intensified vector control including anti-larval, temephos application and insecticide residual spray were among the factors that helped the State reduce the number of malaria cases. There are challenges too. Uncontrolled inflow of migratory population from States endemic to the disease is a key challenge, besides insecticide/drug resistance and lack of awareness, Dr. Selvavinayagam said.

Going forward, the State will focus on migratory settlements, and take steps to ensure prompt fever reporting from all hospitals, he added.