TN forest department to collaborate with NGOs for Olive Ridley turtle conservation

In order to encourage the civil society participation in Olive Ridley turtle breeding and conservation management, the Forest Department has opened its doors for a collaborative hand in hand approach with the non governmental organisations.

Olive Ridley turtle, one of the five species of marine turtles that visit Tamil Nadu coasts, also nests and lay eggs all along the coasts in Tamil Nadu. Over the years nesting territories have reduced due to urbanisation, land use change, increased human activities on land and in sea.

Turtle eggs are predated extensively by the dogs, raptors and by the humans. Several efforts have been made by the Forest department in the past to protect the turtles nests and breeding of hatchlings and their successful habilitation in the marine water, said Shekhar Kumar Niraj, Chief Wildlife Warden.

Apart from the Forest department civil society groups have also assisted in protection of the nests and assisted hatching. In order to enhance conservation of Olive Ridley turtles, the forest department is gearing up itself to protect the turtle eggs.

The turtle eggs are protected by creating guarded hatching sites and providing them round the clock protection along the coast of Chennai, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam and Ramanathpuram districts as the turtle hatching season.fast approaches in January and the hatchlings are ready to come out in March to May of the year, he said.

To encourage the civil society participation in Olive Ridley turtle breeding and conservation management, the department will work with NGOs for a collaborative hand-in-hand approach. An order has been issued on December 29, he said.