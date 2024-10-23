T.N. fire service dept. issues NOCs for 6,585 firecracker shops 

Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) Department has issued no-objection certificates (NOC) for setting up 6,585 temporary firecracker shops for Deepavali across the State this time.

The applicants will have to approach competent authority such as District Revenue Officer in districts and the Commissioner of Police in cities for obtaining a licence based on NOC.

Director General of Police (Fire Services) Abhash Kumar said 9,177 applications were received so far for setting up temporary firecracker shops. “We have duly processed and issued NOCs to 6,585 applicants. As many as 1,911 applications are pending and 681 were rejected. Last year, 10,339 applications were received and 8,112 were issued NOCs,” he said.

In the northern region which includes Chennai, of the 884 applications received, 228 were given NOCs and 651 applications were pending. They would be cleared soon, said an officer.

TNFRS said the applicant should not run the shop based on only NOC and would have to obtain licence duly from police. The fireworks should be kept in a shed made of non-flammable material. It should be closed and secured. The sheds for possession and sale of fireworks should be at a distance of at least three metres from each other and 50 metres from any protected work. The sheds should not face each other. No oil lamps, gas lamps or naked lights should be used in the shed or within the safety distance of the sheds. Electrical lights, if used, shall be fixed to the wall or ceiling and should not be suspended by flexible wire. Switches for each shop should be fixed rigidly to the wall and a master switch should be provided for each row of sheds.

Fire crackers should not be stocked at wedding halls, commercial complexes or apartment buildings for selling. If imported Chinese crackers or fireworks were found stocked or sold, the NOC would be cancelled automatically. Moreover, appropriate legal action would be taken against the licence holder.