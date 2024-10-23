GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. fire service dept. issues NOCs for 6,585 firecracker shops 

Published - October 23, 2024 08:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

R Sivaraman
R. Sivaraman
The fireworks should be kept in a shed made of non-flammable material, says fire service department. File

The fireworks should be kept in a shed made of non-flammable material, says fire service department. File

Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) Department has issued no-objection certificates (NOC) for setting up 6,585 temporary firecracker shops for Deepavali across the State this time.

The applicants will have to approach competent authority such as District Revenue Officer in districts and the Commissioner of Police in cities for obtaining a licence based on NOC.

Director General of Police (Fire Services) Abhash Kumar said 9,177 applications were received so far for setting up temporary firecracker shops. “We have duly processed and issued NOCs to 6,585 applicants. As many as 1,911 applications are pending and 681 were rejected. Last year, 10,339 applications were received and 8,112 were issued NOCs,” he said.

In the northern region which includes Chennai, of the 884 applications received, 228 were given NOCs and 651 applications were pending. They would be cleared soon, said an officer.

TNFRS said the applicant should not run the shop based on only NOC and would have to obtain licence duly from police. The fireworks should be kept in a shed made of non-flammable material. It should be closed and secured. The sheds for possession and sale of fireworks should be at a distance of at least three metres from each other and 50 metres from any protected work. The sheds should not face each other. No oil lamps, gas lamps or naked lights should be used in the shed or within the safety distance of the sheds. Electrical lights, if used, shall be fixed to the wall or ceiling and should not be suspended by flexible wire. Switches for each shop should be fixed rigidly to the wall and a master switch should be provided for each row of sheds.

Fire crackers should not be stocked at wedding halls, commercial complexes or apartment buildings for selling. If imported Chinese crackers or fireworks were found stocked or sold, the NOC would be cancelled automatically. Moreover, appropriate legal action would be taken against the licence holder.

Published - October 23, 2024 08:03 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.