T.N. Fire and Rescue Services commemorate National Fire Service Day, pay homage to deceased personnel

April 14, 2023 02:02 pm | Updated 02:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Director General of Police (DGP)/Head of the Police Force in Tamil Nadu, C. Sylendra Babu and the DGP/Director of Fire and Rescue Services, Abhash Kumar, led serving personnel and retired officers in a ceremony to pay homage to fire personnel who had died in the line of duty, on the occasion of National Fire Service Day, on Friday.

Every year on April 14, homage is paid to brave fire personnel, who have lost their lives while performing their duties. It was on this day in 1944, during a fire-fighting operation that 66 fire personnel belonging to the Bombay Fire Brigade, died. The incident occurred when there was an explosion on a ship, ‘SS Port Stikins’ which was berthed at the Victoria Dock. The ship was stocked with a cargo of nearly 1200 tonnes of explosives, cotton bales and oil drums.

At the Fire Service Day held in the headquarters of the Directorate of Fire and Rescue Services in Egmore, the DGP, Fire Services Abhash Kumar read out the names of fire service personnel in the State who had lost their lives from 1955 onwards, and also recalled fire personnel of other States in the country who had laid down their lives while performing their duties, in 2022.

As a mark of respect, the officers placed wreaths at the martyrs’ column and observed some moments of silence.

The week following the day, April 14th to 21, is observed as ‘Fire Safety Week’, with the theme this year of ‘Awareness in Fire Safety for Growth of National Infrastructure (AGNI)‘.

