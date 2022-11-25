T.N. doctors’ association demands fair elections to medical council, online voting

November 25, 2022 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

Doctors Association for Social Equality (DASE) has urged the State government to take steps to ensure that the Tamil Nadu Medical Council elections are conducted in a fair manner and do away with the use of ballot papers and bring in online voting.

G.R. Ravindranath, general secretary of DASE, said the elections should be held in a fair manner after publishing the full voters list. Online voting should be put in place and not voting using ballot papers.

All India quota

He said several MBBS seats in government medical colleges under the All India Quota remained vacant. The Union government should immediately hand over the seats to the State government. Similarly, unfilled seats in postgraduate and higher speciality courses should be surrendered to the State government. Through this, Tamil Nadu students would be able to join these constitutions.

The association said the practice of making medical interns and postgraduate medical students work continuously for 24 to 36 hours should be brought to an end. They should be granted eight-hour work, and should not be involved in work related to the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

The association welcomed the government order enabling foreign medical graduates to join internships in government medical colleges. It requested the government to provide hostel facilities for these students.