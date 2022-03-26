T.N. districts along Western Ghats likely to get moderate rain till the end of March

March 26, 2022 17:06 IST

Places in the Cauvery delta may also experience rainfall

A weather system, extending up to the Comorin area, and convective activity may trigger thunderstorms and isolated light to moderate rain in districts along the Western Ghats and in the Cauvery delta till the end of the month.

According to the Meteorological Department, a trough/wind discontinuity extending from Vidarbha to Comorin area will push moisture into the land, and its convergence with the land breeze will influence rain in one or two places.

As the system moves on Sunday, districts along the Western Ghats, including Coimbatore and the Nilgiris, and delta districts are likely to experience light to moderate rain till Monday. Some interior parts of the State may also receive light rain on March 29.

During the past 24 hours, ending 8.30 a.m. on Saturday, Sulur in Coimbatore received 3 cm of rainfall, which is the highest rainfall recorded in the State for the day. Several other districts along the Western Ghats also received mild rain.

Since March 1, the State has received nearly 11 cm of rainfall, which is 42% in short of its normal of 19 cm for the season, according to the Meteorological Department.

Officials said coastal places like Chennai could experience a respite from rising temperature as the wind pattern had changed to easterlies and southeasterlies. The onset of sea breeze would help keep the city’s day temperature from rising. The Meteorological Department forecast said the city would experience a partly cloudy sky and a maximum temperature of 35 degree Celsius till Monday.