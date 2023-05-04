HamberMenu
T.N. DGP orders security for theaters screening The Kerala Story

May 04, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Director General of Police (DGP) C. Sylendra Babu on Thursday instructed the Police Commissioners and the District Superintendents to deploy adequate manpower and ensure proper security at all theatres that are screening The Kerala Story. The movie is scheduled to release on Friday. The DGP said a few organisations objected to the release of the film, and the members of these organisations might resort to agitation. The DGP directed the officials to conduct anti-sabotage checks at these theatres. He told them to take precautionary measures, as deemed fit, to avert any incident that might affect public order. 

