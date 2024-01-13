ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. DGP, Chennai Police Commissioner participate in Pongal celebrations 

January 13, 2024 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

Competitions, cultural programmes and performances marked the Pongal celebrations of the Greater Chennai Police, held in Chennai ahead of the harvest festival

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai police celebrated Pongal with a host of celebrations on Saturday, January 13, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Police personnel of the Greater Chennai City Police celebrated Pongal with fervour on Saturday, January 13, 2024, with the participation of the T.N. Director-General of Police, the Chennai Police Commissioner and other senior police officers, along with their families. 

DGP and Head of the Police Force Shankar Jiwal, along with his wife Mamtha Jiwal and DGP/Greater Chennai City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore along with his wife Shilpam Kapoor, participated in the Pongal celebrations organised on behalf of the Greater Chennai Police, Armed Reserve-II at St. Thomas Mount, A.R. ground premises. 

The officers visited the herbal garden established by the St. Thomas Mount, Armed Police team and appreciated the work that had gone into it. Later, they witnessed a host of competitions inlcuding of rangoli, tug of war and uriyadi, for police personnel and their families.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Personnel also performed an Arms Drill, Bharatanatyam, Silambam, Karagatam, Mayilattam and Poikal Kudhirai.

The senior officer then presented trophies and prizes to the winners of the competitions and also distributed the mementoes to the participants of the cultural programmes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US