T.N. DGP, Chennai Police Commissioner participate in Pongal celebrations 

Competitions, cultural programmes and performances marked the Pongal celebrations of the Greater Chennai Police, held in Chennai ahead of the harvest festival

January 13, 2024 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The Greater Chennai police celebrated Pongal with a host of celebrations on Saturday, January 13, 2024

The Greater Chennai police celebrated Pongal with a host of celebrations on Saturday, January 13, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Police personnel of the Greater Chennai City Police celebrated Pongal with fervour on Saturday, January 13, 2024, with the participation of the T.N. Director-General of Police, the Chennai Police Commissioner and other senior police officers, along with their families. 

DGP and Head of the Police Force Shankar Jiwal, along with his wife Mamtha Jiwal and DGP/Greater Chennai City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore along with his wife Shilpam Kapoor, participated in the Pongal celebrations organised on behalf of the Greater Chennai Police, Armed Reserve-II at St. Thomas Mount, A.R. ground premises. 

The officers visited the herbal garden established by the St. Thomas Mount, Armed Police team and appreciated the work that had gone into it. Later, they witnessed a host of competitions inlcuding of rangoli, tug of war and uriyadi, for police personnel and their families.

Personnel also performed an Arms Drill, Bharatanatyam, Silambam, Karagatam, Mayilattam and Poikal Kudhirai.

The senior officer then presented trophies and prizes to the winners of the competitions and also distributed the mementoes to the participants of the cultural programmes.

