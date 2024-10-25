GIFT a SubscriptionGift
T.N. cybercrime police warn public about scam targeting pensioners

Scammers have been posing as government officials to coax victims into sharing their personal financial details under the pretext of facilitating pension-related services, the police said

Published - October 25, 2024 03:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Cyber Crime Wing of the Tamil Nadu Police has issued a public warning about a new scam targeting pensioners.

Scammers have been posing as government officials to coax victims into sharing their personal financial details under the pretext of facilitating pension-related services, the police said.

Additional Director General of Police, Cyber Crime, Sandeep Mittal, said several complaints were received about fraudsters impersonating as officials from the pension office. These scammers contact victims, especially senior citizens, via phone calls, offering assistance with pension schemes, including special benefits like handicapped pension schemes, old age pension schemes, widow pension schemes, and others.

Between January and October 2024, around 28 complaints were lodged with the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal..

Over calls, victims are asked to share sensitive information, such as bank details, or are sent QR codes to scan, supposedly to receive pension payments. After scanning the QR code or sharing their personal details, victims find that money has been debited from their accounts.

Scammers may even request victims to share their mobile screens via WhatsApp, making it easier to steal their financial information, the police said.

Pensioners are especially vulnerable to such scams, and the consequences can be severe. Not only do they suffer financial losses, but the emotional distress caused by the same is often significant, particularly for those relying on pensions for their livelihood, the police added.

