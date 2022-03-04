T.N. crosses 10-crore doses mark in vaccination

A health worker administering the COVID-19 vaccine to a person at a camp held in Koyambedu | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

March 04, 2022 21:59 IST

So far, 10,00,30,346 doses have been administered: Health Minister

The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Tamil Nadu crossed the 10-crore mark on Friday. So far, 10,00,30,346 doses have been administered, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said.

“Last week, there were reports that Gujarat had reached the 10-crore doses mark. Already, big States such as Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh have reached the mark,” he told reporters on Friday.

The vaccination commenced on January 16, 2021. For 103 days till May 6 during the AIADMK government, the average daily doses administered were 61,441. A total of 63,28,407 doses were administrated during that period, he said.

The State’s overall first dose coverage had reached 91.54% — a total of 5,29,91,453 persons were vaccinated with the first dose. A total of 4,20,39,903 persons received two doses, accounting for 72.62%. In the 15-18 years category, there was a target of 33,46,000 persons, of which 83.19% (27,83,455 children) were given the first dose at schools. The second dose coverage was 47.17% (15,78,771 persons), he said.

The precautionary doses, launched on January 10 this year, were administered to 76.57% of the eligible persons. Of the 8,45,289 eligible persons, 6,37,264 had received the doses, he said.

The Minister said the State had a stock of nearly 92 lakh doses. These included 21 lakh doses of Corbevax meant for those aged 12 to 18, who would be vaccinated after guidelines were issued.

So far, 22 mega vaccination camps had been held in the State. The 23rd camp would be held at 50,000 places on Saturday, he said.