T.N. continues surveillance of latest COVID-19 variant, JN.1, says Minister

December 31, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - CHENNAI

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Saturday said that there was continuous surveillance of the latest COVID-19 variant - JN.1 - in Tamil Nadu. The variant is causing a mild infection and there is no clustering of cases in the State.

Shortly after launching a special monsoon medical camp in Chennai, the Minister told reporters that JN.1 was spreading fast in South Asia, with countries such as Singapore taking precautionary measures.

“We are in contact with doctors of the National University of Singapore, while the Director of Public Health (DPH) and Preventive Medicine is in constant touch with public health officials of Kerala. We are continuously monitoring the JN.1 cases in the State,” he said.

“JN.1 is causing mild infection not requiring hospitalisation,” he said. As far as possible, those with symptoms of COVID-19 - fever, sore throat, cold - were advised to avoid going out for at least three to four days. The DPH had already issued an advisory asking persons with co-morbidities, elderly and pregnant women to wear masks while visiting public places, maintain physical distancing and follow hand hygiene.

He noted that there was no clustering of cases in families or extended contacts. He added that there was no need for people to panic, and that the State has 1.25 lakh beds in place.

Noting that dengue cases were under control, the Minister said that from January 1 to December 30, the State reported a total of 8,953 dengue cases. Every year, the State, on an average, reported fewer than 10,000 cases of dengue. He said that a total of 21,79,991 persons benefited from 43,432 medical camps held across the State in the last two months.