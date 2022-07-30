TN Coastal Security Group gets recognition for sailing expedition

Yachting Association of India and the World Book of Records London Gold Edition recognised the ‘Marine Sailing Expedition 2022’ as the longest sailing expedition by a civilian police force in the world

Yachting Association of India and the World Book of Records London Gold Edition recognised the ‘Marine Sailing Expedition 2022’ as the longest sailing expedition by a civilian police force in the world

The Coastal Security Group (CSG) of Tamil Nadu Police has received official recognition from the Yachting Association of India and the World Book of Records London Gold Edition for the longest sailing expedition by a civilian police force in the world.

The CSG organised the “Marine Sailing Expedition–2022” with the participation of 24 police personnel. The sailing expedition commenced on July 9 and sailed from Chennai to Rameswaram and returned to Chennai on July 17 covering 540 nautical miles.

The objective of the expedition was to have safe and secure coast; collect intelligence on discreet landing points if any; to interact with fisherfolk and make them aware of the coastal security mechanism and to give publicity about the CSG toll-free number 1093 to share any information about suspicious activity in and around the coastline.

The sailing expedition was conducted in collaboration with the Royal Madras Yacht Club (RMYC) in J80 sail boats of 8 metres length. Throughout the route of expedition, the district collectors, the district superintendents of police, officers of the Indian Coast Guard, the Indian Navy, members of the public, including fisherfolk, fishermen youth trained by the CSG, and college students received and encouraged the expedition in large numbers.

Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu presented medals and certificates to the police personnel who participated in the expedition. Additional Director-General of Police (CSG) Sandeep Mittal, and Capt. Vivek Shenbhag, Commodore, Royal Madras Yacht Club (RMYC), Chennai, were present.