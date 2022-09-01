Stalin to lay foundation for multi-storeyed combined court building in Chennai

File picture of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan S.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin is slated to lay the foundation stone on Sunday for construction of a multi-storeyed combined court building to house the subordinate courts in Chennai. The sessions courts, city civil courts, small causes court and family courts now functioning inside the Madras High Court campus would be shifted to the new building after construction.

On the same day, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul of the Supreme Court will declare the commencement of renovation of the old Madras Law College heritage building, which had been handed over to the High Court for its use after shifting of the college with two different campuses at Pudupakkam in Chengalpattu district and Pattarai Perumbudur in Tiruvallur district.

Justices Indira Banerjee, V. Ramasubramanian and M. M. Sundresh of the Supreme Court; Madras High Court Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari; Minister for Public Works E. V. Velu; Law Minister S. Regupathy, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram will attend the event.

Ease congestion in Madras High Court

Officials in the Registry said, the shifting of the subordinate courts to a different campus was a long pending demand to ease the congestion inside the High Court campus. The government had recently issued an order assigning around seven acres of land, behind the Broadway bus stand, for the construction of the multi-storey building.

“If the construction gets completed soon, the buildings that are now being used by the subordinate courts could be put to effective use of the High Court whose judges’ strength, staff strength as well as the infrastructure had grown exponentially over the years requiring a much larger space to conduct its day-to-day operations,” an official said.

He said, the inclusion of the heritage building of the old Madras Law College would also be beneficial though ways and means would have to be devised to connect it with the main High Court building located a little far away.